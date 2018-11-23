May 14, 1942—November 18, 2018
CALEDONIA – Mr. Ronald James Buccanero, 76, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
He was born in Upson, WI on May 14, 1942, the son of Frank and Senia (nee: Hanson) Buccanero. Ronald retired as a carpenter after serving many years with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 966. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church which served as a very important foundation in his life.
In his earlier years, Ronald enjoyed playing a lot of softball. He later substituted softball with dartball, both producing many lifelong friends and relationships. Ronald was happiest, however, when he was in the company of his family. He will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughter, Amie Jo Buccanero; his son, Ronald “Rocky” J. Buccanero, II; his grandchildren, Joelle (Jason) Kingston, Dena Buccanero, Natasha Maglio, Justin Maglio, Marissa “Peanut” Bratten; his great grandchildren, Christopher Otwell, Adalynn Kingston; his loving friend and partner, Gail Czappa; his sisters, Katherine Stonemark, Marilyn (Ron) Johnson; sister-in-law, Barbara Buccanero; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Buccanero; his sisters, Frances (Marcus) Chart, Barbara (Guy) Brecke and brother-in-law, Willard Stonemark.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, November 24, 2018 for a visitation and time to meet with Ron’s family from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. A service honoring and remembering his life will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. David Wierschke officiating. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church (7900 Nicholson Road, Caledonia, WI 53108).
A heartfelt thank you to Trinity Lutheran Church for the spiritual support and guidance that was provided to Ron throughout the years.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.