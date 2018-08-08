Ronald Bonenberger
January 22, 1943—August 7, 2018
Ronald Bonenberger, 75, of Lyons, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn.
Born in Chicago on January 22, 1943, he was the son of Catherine (nee Themelis) (Maurice Griffin) Bonenberger. He spent his early life in Chicago where he graduated from high school before furthering his education at Sioux Falls College in South Dakota.
On May 25, 1985 he was united in marriage to Carol Lueke. Following marriage they made their home in Racine before moving to Lyons 20 years ago. Ron worked as a Social Worker with Racine Taylor Home. He was a former member of First Baptist Church of Racine, enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, boating and attending community festivals and fairs.
Ron is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Troy (Dawn) Bonenberger, Chad (Stacey) Bonenberger and Kristel (Benjamin) Brossard; grandchildren, Alexis, Lily, Jordan, Hannah, Niko, Riley, Carson and Brendan. He is further survived by his siblings, Ken (Carol) Bonenberger and Don (Carolyn) Bonenberger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kitty (Maurice Griffin) Bonenberger, and son, Shawn Bonenberger.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials go to The MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer), 10000 W. Innovation Drive, Suite 135, Milwaukee, WI 53226.
Services for Ron will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Racine. Family and friends may visit on Friday, August 10th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
