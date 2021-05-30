Ronald A. Vyvyan

October 31, 1943 – May 24, 2021

RACINE — Ronald Andrew Vyvyan, age 77, passed away unexpectedly at home, yet peacefully in his sleep, on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Ron was born in Racine on October 31, 1943 to the late John and Anna (nee Andersen) Vyvyan. He attended Park, Horlick & Lutheran High Schools, where he established lifelong friendships. On October 21, 1978 in one of their favorite places to visit, Las Vegas, Ron was united in marriage with the love of his life, Suzanne Lynn (nee Douglas).

As a foreman, Ron was employed with Racine Railroad Products for many years. Born in the church neighborhood, he was a lifetime member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. In his younger years, Ron enjoyed playing softball, golfing, bowling and playing cards, and shooting pool and darts on various leagues. Ron and Sue enjoyed traveling to Vegas and Door County, attended many family picnics and often hosted Christmas and birthday celebrations at their home and dining out, frequently, at local restaurants with family and friends.

Surviving are his loving wife, Sue; sister, Yvonne (Al) Blome; father-in-law, Malcolm Douglas; brother-in-law, David (Shawn) Douglas; sister-in-law, Mary Vyvyan; faithful Portuguese Water Dog daughter, Stella; many adored nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.