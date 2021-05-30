Ronald A. Vyvyan

October 31, 1943 – May 24, 2021
RACINE — Ronald Andrew Vyvyan, age 77, passed away unexpectedly at home, yet peacefully in his sleep, on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Ron was born in Racine on October 31, 1943 to the late John and Anna (nee Andersen) Vyvyan. He attended Park, Horlick & Lutheran High Schools, where he established lifelong friendships. On October 21, 1978 in one of their favorite places to visit, Las Vegas, Ron was united in marriage with the love of his life, Suzanne Lynn (nee Douglas).
As a foreman, Ron was employed with Racine Railroad Products for many years. Born in the church neighborhood, he was a lifetime member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. In his younger years, Ron enjoyed playing softball, golfing, bowling and playing cards, and shooting pool and darts on various leagues. Ron and Sue enjoyed traveling to Vegas and Door County, attended many family picnics and often hosted Christmas and birthday celebrations at their home and dining out, frequently, at local restaurants with family and friends.
Surviving are his loving wife, Sue; sister, Yvonne (Al) Blome; father-in-law, Malcolm Douglas; brother-in-law, David (Shawn) Douglas; sister-in-law, Mary Vyvyan; faithful Portuguese Water Dog daughter, Stella; many adored nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ron was greeted in Heaven by his sister, Charlotte (Gerald) Dunn; brothers: John Vyvyan and Harlow “Butch” (Joan) Vyvyan; mother-in-law, Virginia (nee Woelfel) Douglas; and, of course, by their canine children: Greta, Roxanne, Izzy and Theo.
Services celebrating Ron’s life will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive Street on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Zarling officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Tuesday from 9:00–11:00 a.m.
A heartfelt note of thanks to all Dr. Robert Brown and Fresenius Dialysis (Durand Avenue) for the many years of compassionate care and support given in Ron’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000