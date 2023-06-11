Oct. 25, 1939—May 22, 2023

Ronald (Ron) A. Primuth, age 83, passed away on May 22, 2023 following a traumatic brain injury and a stroke. Ron was born on October 25, 1939 to Adolph and Martha (Daft) Primuth. Ron entered the Army in 1957 and served in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, then serving six years in the Army Reserves. After his military service Ron went into business himself and opened Ron’s Custom Built Cabinets in Mount Pleasant. Ron created beautiful cabinets, furniture and counter tops for clients homes and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. He loved fishing on Lake Michigan and Mexico . Ron and Juliet hiked Arizona and traveled to Australia, New Zealand, French Polynesia, Europe, Mexico and the US National Parks.

One of Ron’s most memorable accomplishments was being the Construction Captain for the Kids Connection Community-Built Playground in 2000 at the Franksville Park. Ron was a true outdoorsman who hunted and fished most of his life. He loved the Green Bay Packers, UW Badgers and the Brewers. Ron had many fantastic and exciting Big Game hunts in Alaska, Canada, Mexico and in Western States. Ron was a kind and gentle person, expert craftsman, caring husband, father/step-father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by many friends and relatives.

Ron leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Juliet (Edmands) Primuth; sons: Richard and Gregory (Lisa) Primuth, step-father to Kelly (Patricia) Blask, Kevin Blask and daughter, Wendy Kaisler; grandchildren: Lauren, Haley and Taylor Primuth; Jonathan Blask, Taylor (John) Lesinski, Amber Blask (David Kuhagen), Jessica Blask (fiance Kyle Liepelt), Samantha M. Blask (Ramiro Tovar) and Timothy Kaisler; great-grandchildren: Sophia Saldivar, Roselie Tovar, Andrew and Reese Lesinski, Eva, Brionna, David Kuhagen Jr. and Deanna Kuhagen (due on Ron’s birthday October 25, 2023). Ron is survived by his favorite sisters: Sherry (Tom) Franseen, Carole (George) Mathieus, Patricia (Dave) Truelsen, relatives and dear friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents: Adolph and Martha (Daft) Primuth; sister, Mary Lynn Primuth; daughter-in-law, Sarah Blask; great-granddaughters: Samantha C. Blask and Susan Blask.

There will be a Celebration of Ron’s Life held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 26, 2023. Visitation with family and friends will be prior to the service from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Amundson presiding for the eulogy at 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at t2t.org. Ron and Juliet support the T2T Foundation that provides handicapped accessible mortgage free-homes for Disabled veterans and Gold Star families, Ffirst responders (police and fire) families.

