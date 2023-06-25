Ronald A. Primuth
Ronald (Ron) A. Primuth, age 83, passed away on May 22, 2023 following a traumatic brain injury and a stroke. There will be a Celebration of Ron's Life held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 26, 2023. Visitation with family and friends will be prior to the service from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Amundson presiding for the eulogy at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at t2t.org. Ron and Juliet support the T2T Foundation that provides handicapped accessible mortgage free-homes for Disabled veterans and Gold Star families, First responders (police and fire) families.
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404