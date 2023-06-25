Ronald (Ron) A. Primuth, age 83, passed away on May 22, 2023 following a traumatic brain injury and a stroke. There will be a Celebration of Ron's Life held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 26, 2023. Visitation with family and friends will be prior to the service from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Amundson presiding for the eulogy at 6:00 p.m.