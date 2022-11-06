March 27, 1951—October 15, 2022

CALEDONIA — Ronald A. DeGroot, 71, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home.

Ron was born on March 27, 1951, to the late Edward and Ella “Dolly” (nee: Exner) DeGroot. He was employed with Palmen Motors of Racine as a mechanic. Ron was a talented woodworker and photographer. He enjoyed walking, hunting, fishing, sporting clays, and spending time with his granddaughter.

Ron is survived by his children: Angel DeGroot, Eric (Melissa) DeGroot, and Jared (Alex Fiegel) DeGroot; his grandchildren: Christopher and Dani Mae; his brother, Bob (Joyce) DeGroot; his nephew, Jim Holub; and his nieces: Melissa Moos and Kristen Kaprelian.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Jim DeGroot.

A visitation for Ron will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m at Purath- Strand Funeral Home.

