March 27, 1951—October 15, 2022
CALEDONIA — Ronald A. DeGroot, 71, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home.
Ron was born on March 27, 1951, to the late Edward and Ella “Dolly” (nee: Exner) DeGroot. He was employed with Palmen Motors of Racine as a mechanic. Ron was a talented woodworker and photographer. He enjoyed walking, hunting, fishing, sporting clays, and spending time with his granddaughter.
Ron is survived by his children: Angel DeGroot, Eric (Melissa) DeGroot, and Jared (Alex Fiegel) DeGroot; his grandchildren: Christopher and Dani Mae; his brother, Bob (Joyce) DeGroot; his nephew, Jim Holub; and his nieces: Melissa Moos and Kristen Kaprelian.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Jim DeGroot.
A visitation for Ron will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m at Purath- Strand Funeral Home.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
262-639-8000