Ronald A. Barbera

August 30, 1932 – June 3, 2020

Ronald A. “Ron” Barbera, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Froedtert South/St. Catherine’s Hospital in Pleasant Prairie with his children at his side.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held on Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at Sturino Funeral Home. Visitation from 2 p.m.-4 p.m., service at 4:30 p.m.

Burial with full military honors on Monday, August 10th at 2 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to StarsAndStripesHonorFlight.org have been suggested.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

262-632-4479