Roman Victor Kerkman

Roman was born on October 13, 1933 in Racine to Theodore “Ted” and Hilda (nee: Hensgen) Kerkman. He spent his early life in Racine where he attended St. Rose School and Park High School. Roman served in the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954. He was a Battalion jeep driver at Fort Devins and was in the Signal Corps. On August 16, 1958 he was united in marriage to Louise T. Michels. Roman retired from Young Radiator. In retirement he worked for Jensen Metal Products and the Auto Auction. He was a member of St. Louis Parish and an usher since 1958. Roman enjoyed hunting, fishing, going up north to the family cottage, and going to gun shows with his brother, Don. He was an Honor Guard for the 494th American Legion and a Range Officer for the Wisconsin Sportsman Association.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Louise Kerkman; brother, Donald (Shirley) Kerkman; sister-in-law, Joyce Kerkman; half-brothers and half-sisters, Linda, Pat, Larry, and Leonard. Roman is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and God children. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ted, and Jerry; and his stepfathers, Thorwald Meltesen and Arnold Sorenson; and sister-in-law, LaVerne.On October 13, 2018, on his 85th birthday, Roman went on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He said that this had to be one of his best days of his life. He was met at the airport by many family members to celebrate his birthday.A service for Roman will be held at the St. Louis Parish Cemetery, Hwy G in Caledonia, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at St. Louis Parish Cemetery. COVID precautions will be maintained. Safe distancing and masks are required. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on Facebook Live. Please see Roman’s obituary on the funeral home website. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or St. Louis Parish.