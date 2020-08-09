Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RACINE – Mr. Rollo D. Luell, 92, passed away at Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary; his sons and daughter, Donn (Kim) Luell, Darcy (Jeff) Lewis and Keith (Lani) Luell; and his grandchildren, Vance, Lacey, Collin, Kaila and Audrey Luell and Jason and Callie Lewis.