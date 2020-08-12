× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 17, 1936—August 9, 2020

Rolland W. Graf of Union Grove passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 9th at his home. He was born in Chippewa Falls on July 17,1936. His family later moved to Milwaukee where he spent his early years. He attended St. Leo’s Catholic School and Messmer HS where he played football and basketball. Rollie graduated from St. Norbert College where he played forward on the Green Knights basketball team.

After a short stint in the army as a 2nd Lieutenant, he married Clare Gilson at St. Hubert’s Church in Rosiere, WI. As educators, both he and his wife taught at Berlin HS; then moved to Elcho, WI and taught at Elcho HS. He was called to active duty with the 32nd Red Army Division for the “Berlin Crisis” and achieved the rank of Captain. He then attended Purdue University where he received his graduate degree. His family moved to Union Grove where he was a guidance counselor at UGHS. He then was employed as an educator and administrator for Racine/Kenosha Technical Institute, later to become Gateway Tech.

Rollie loved sports and assisted in youth basketball sessions on Saturdays, coaching his three sons and their friends.