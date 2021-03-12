 Skip to main content
Rolf A. Nelson
Rolf A. Nelson

March 28, 1939 – March 8, 2021

STURTEVANT – Rolf A. Nelson, age 81, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice-Ignite early morning Monday, March 8, 2021.

Rolf was born on March 28, 1939 in Yankee Hollow, WI to Norwegian immigrant, Ingvall and his wife Estella (nee: Retrum) Nelson. After graduation from Arena High School in 1956, Rolf faithfully served our country with the United States Air Force as an avionics engineer at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland for 8 years. Immediately following, Rolf continued in avionics with the US Air Force Reserves at General Billy Mitchell Field, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant after 32 years of total service. Rolf was a longtime member of VFW Post 9948 in Sturtevant.

While serving in Maryland, Rolf met the love of his life, Claudia (nee: Williams). They were married at Andrews Air Force Base on July 18, 1964. Among his interests, Rolf enjoyed flying remote controlled airplanes, bowling, shooting pool and was an extreme Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Above all, Rolf loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 57 years, Claudia Nelson; their daughters: Col. Rebecca Bahm, USAF (Ret.), Robin (Charles) Broadway and Anne (Paul) Schmidt; adored grandchildren: Ashley, Brooke and McKenna Broadway; Skylar and Tristan Schmidt; cherished great-granddaughter, Remi; brothers: Herbert (Emma Jean), Clifford (Arlene), and Gerald (Beverly) Nelson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Gloria Baker, Edwina Bicsey, Anna Basser, Kenneth (Cindy) Williams, Dolores Pass, Richard (Georgia) Williams, Robert (Janet) Williams, Thomas (LaVerne) Williams, Mary Gay (Frank, Jr.) Grazulis and Mark (Cyndi) Williams; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to his parents, Rolf was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Brandi Broadway; brother, Knute (Esther) Nelson; sisters: Irene (Carl) Halverson, Doris (Richard) Willborn, Violet (Dick) Dickinson, and Helen (Otis) Jacobsen; mother and father-in-law, Edward and Gloria Williams; and brothers-in-law: Robert Baker, Ray Bicsey, Edgar Moody, Ernie Basser and Chuck Pass; sisters-in-law: Darlene Williams and Mary Rose Williams.

Private family services, with military honors, will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In memory of Rolf, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

