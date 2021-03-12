March 28, 1939 – March 8, 2021

STURTEVANT – Rolf A. Nelson, age 81, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice-Ignite early morning Monday, March 8, 2021.

Rolf was born on March 28, 1939 in Yankee Hollow, WI to Norwegian immigrant, Ingvall and his wife Estella (nee: Retrum) Nelson. After graduation from Arena High School in 1956, Rolf faithfully served our country with the United States Air Force as an avionics engineer at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland for 8 years. Immediately following, Rolf continued in avionics with the US Air Force Reserves at General Billy Mitchell Field, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant after 32 years of total service. Rolf was a longtime member of VFW Post 9948 in Sturtevant.

While serving in Maryland, Rolf met the love of his life, Claudia (nee: Williams). They were married at Andrews Air Force Base on July 18, 1964. Among his interests, Rolf enjoyed flying remote controlled airplanes, bowling, shooting pool and was an extreme Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Above all, Rolf loved spending time with his entire family.