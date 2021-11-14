Oct. 11, 1915—Nov. 5, 2021

RACINE – Roland J. Pater, 106, known to many as “Bud”, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Kenosha. He was born in Racine on October 11, 1915, son of the late Benjamin and Clara (nee: Rasmussen) Pater.

Bud graduated from Park High School in 1933. He proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Army Air Corps 39th Fighter Group, 23rd Squadron during World War II, from 1939-1945. He was stationed in Europe and fought at Omaha Beach at Normandy and at the Battle of the Bulge. Bud loved motorcycles and owned Pater Harley Davidson in Racine, during the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Bud is survived by many family and friends. In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn; and his daughter, Valerie Touchette.

A visitation for Bud will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.

