 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rojean Baldock
0 comments

Rojean Baldock

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rojean Baldock

CALEDONIA – Rojean Baldock, 92, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private service was held. She was laid to rest beside her husband, Bill.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News