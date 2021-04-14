1941—2021
Roger W. Seno, 80, of Slades Corners, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Geneva Lake Manor.
Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on February 11, 1941, he was the son of Erwin and Nina (nee: Amborn) Seno. His early life was spent in Slades Corners and he attended schools in Wheatland. On July 13, 1963 in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Ethel Weyrauch. Following marriage, they continued to make Slades Corners their home, of which he was a lifetime resident.
Roger worked as a laborer for the Kenosha County Highway Department. His favorite duties were pushing snow and mowing grass. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners and was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved watching sports. He also enjoyed smoking meats and attending family sporting events.
Roger is survived by his wife, Ethel of Slades Corners; daughter, Tracey Seno-Coleman; grandchildren: Tyler (Paulette) Coleman and Dusty (Emily) Coleman; great-grandchildren: Marcus and Ryan; and sisters: Betty Seitz, Delores (Nick) Kueber and LaVon (Michael) Ziebell. Roger is further survived by nieces, nephew, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.
The family would like to thank Geneva Lake Manor and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice.
Services for Roger will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday April 16, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at CHURCH on Friday April 16, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.