Roger W. Seno, 80, of Slades Corners, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Geneva Lake Manor.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on February 11, 1941, he was the son of Erwin and Nina (nee: Amborn) Seno. His early life was spent in Slades Corners and he attended schools in Wheatland. On July 13, 1963 in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Ethel Weyrauch. Following marriage, they continued to make Slades Corners their home, of which he was a lifetime resident.

Roger worked as a laborer for the Kenosha County Highway Department. His favorite duties were pushing snow and mowing grass. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners and was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved watching sports. He also enjoyed smoking meats and attending family sporting events.

Roger is survived by his wife, Ethel of Slades Corners; daughter, Tracey Seno-Coleman; grandchildren: Tyler (Paulette) Coleman and Dusty (Emily) Coleman; great-grandchildren: Marcus and Ryan; and sisters: Betty Seitz, Delores (Nick) Kueber and LaVon (Michael) Ziebell. Roger is further survived by nieces, nephew, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.