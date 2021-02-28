Roger S. Peckman

January 13, 1945 — February 24, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT — Roger Steven Peckman, age 76, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital early Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Roger was born in Milwaukee on January 13, 1945 to the late Stephen and June (nee: Trapp) Peckman. Growing up in Arbor Vitae, WI, he was a proud graduate of Lakeland High School in Minocqua “Class of 1963”. Roger went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from UW – Superior and his master’s degree from UW- Whitewater. Born to educate, Roger served the children in our community as a teacher with Racine Unified School District at Schulte Elementary School for 38 years.
While at Schulte, Roger met a beautiful young co-worker/teacher, Marcia “Marcy” (nee: Berge). True soulmates, they were united in marriage on July 19, 1975. Their lives were complete on December 18, 1981 when the precious gift of their daughter, Amy, was born.
With profound faith, Roger was a faithful member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Among his interests, he enjoyed cooking; had an extensive collection of recipes, stamps & coins; was always up for playing games, especially Bridge, Soduku & Cribbage; adventurous travels with Marcy; often returned to the Northwoods for family time; was a true NASCAR fan; and totally loved being “Papa”. Although diagnosed at an early age with Muscular Dystrophy, Roger surely appreciated the simple things in life, NEVER complained and absolutely cherished spending time with his entire family, especially his three grandchildren.
Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Marcy; their daughter & son-in-law, Amy (Daniel) Neumann; adored grandchildren, Aiden, Austin & Addison; brothers, Steven Peckman & Gaylord (Mary) Peckman; brothers-in-law, Fred Schutz & Stephen (Teresa) Berge; best-friends of whom Roger considered family, Paul and Carolyn Noelke; nieces, nephews, other relatives, co-workers, former students & friends.
In addition to his parents, Roger was welcomed into Heaven by his sister, Kathleen Schutz; and by Marcy’s parents, Francis “Andy” and E. Margaret (nee: Belshaw) Berge.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 5:00 pm in St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine) with Fr. Thomas Vathappallil, MCBS officiating. Visitation will be in St. Lucy Church on Thursday from 4:00 – 5:00 pm. You may witness the service via livestream on Thursday at 5 pm by clicking on the link located in Roger’s obituary on the funeral home website. Private inurnment will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Woodruff, WI. In memory of Roger, memorials to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, American Heart Association or St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to our family and friends for the outpouring of love & support in Roger’s time of need. Also, special thanks to Dr. Robert Gullberg for the many years of compassionate care & sincere friendship; and to Theresa & Jim from Home Instead for all you did for us. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.