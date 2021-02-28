Roger S. Peckman

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Marcy; their daughter & son-in-law, Amy (Daniel) Neumann; adored grandchildren, Aiden, Austin & Addison; brothers, Steven Peckman & Gaylord (Mary) Peckman; brothers-in-law, Fred Schutz & Stephen (Teresa) Berge; best-friends of whom Roger considered family, Paul and Carolyn Noelke; nieces, nephews, other relatives, co-workers, former students & friends.

In addition to his parents, Roger was welcomed into Heaven by his sister, Kathleen Schutz; and by Marcy’s parents, Francis “Andy” and E. Margaret (nee: Belshaw) Berge.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 5:00 pm in St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine) with Fr. Thomas Vathappallil, MCBS officiating. Visitation will be in St. Lucy Church on Thursday from 4:00 – 5:00 pm. You may witness the service via livestream on Thursday at 5 pm by clicking on the link located in Roger’s obituary on the funeral home website. Private inurnment will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Woodruff, WI. In memory of Roger, memorials to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, American Heart Association or St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.