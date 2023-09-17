Oct. 17, 1927—Sept. 14, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Roger Oakley passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and embraced by love. It is impossible to summarize his 95 years in these few paragraphs, but we are honored to offer these few thoughts.

Roger shared an amazing 73 years with his wife, Elsabeth “Betty” Ann Oakley (nee Ihrcke), who survives him along with their four children and their spouses: Steve Oakley (Mary Oakley), Lisa Bristow (nee Oakley) (J Bristow), Carla Oakley (Kevin McCarthy) and Eric Oakley (Shannon Oakley); eight grandchildren: Elsabeth Oakley (Peter Marks), Martin Oakley, Claire Canillas (nee Oakley) (David Canillas), Jason Bristow (Victoria Bristow), Jeff Bristow (Jessica Bristow), Elsa Luffman (nee Oakley) (Kalen Luffman), Ethan Oakley and Faith Oakley; and six great-grandchildren (with one more on the way).

We all remember Roger for his love of family, incredible wood working talents, beautiful garden, and passion for music, as well as the twinkle in his eye when he knew he had the winning hand in a game of cards.

For nearly three decades after Roger retired from the Racine Unified School District, he and Betty traveled extensively, usually with their RV crisscrossing the US and also exploring Canada, Mexico and New Zealand. Roger planned their trips down to the mile and chronicled them in photos. Roger and Betty also made many trips to see family spread across the country. Their travels always brought them back to Racine, WI, where they lived in the family home for more than 60 years, moving in June 2022 to Minneapolis to be close to their oldest son Steve and his family.

Roger’s handiwork was everywhere in and around that home, from the custom furniture, cabinets and hand carved pieces, to the meticulous garden over-flowing with flowers and vegetables every spring and summer. Roger was generous in sharing his skills and for decades volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, helping to build homes for people in need well into his 80s. He and Herb Kapple became known as “the stair guys” and were featured on the cover of Renaissance Magazine in 1999.

Roger also built furniture and toys for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Roger spent most of his career with the Racine Unified School District, first as a Band Director and then as an Assistant Principal, all at Starbuck Junior High School. He retired in 1987.

Roger and Betty were members of the United Methodist Church throughout their time in Racine, where Roger sang in the church choir, served on the board and regularly served as an Usher.

From 1945-46, Roger served in the US Army at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, WA, in the Second Infantry Division Band (trumpet).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Racine Habitat for Humanity, 1501 Villa Street, Racine, WI 53403, info@habitatracine.org, 262-637-9176.