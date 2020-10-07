Roger Merrill Cornelius

He graduated from Antigo High School and UW-Platteville with honors. On June 21, 1980, Roger was united in marriage to Mary J. Purrington at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Wabasha, MN. He was employed with SC Johnson Wax for thirty years, before retiring in 2016. He was previously employed with Western Publishing, a job that brought him to Racine. Roger was an active dedicated member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church where he served in many capacities. He loved sports and throughout his life coached youth sports, played on several teams and was an avid fan of Wisconsin sports. Roger will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.