Roger Londo

December 12, 1944 – March 16, 2020

Racine – Roger Londo, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Roger was born in Racine on December 12, 1944 to the late Jacob and Clara (nee: Zenner) Londo. He faithfully served our country with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from 1964-67.

Roger was employed by Ladish/Tri-Clover as a manufacturing engineer for nearly 30 years. As a true people person, he continued employment with Sam’s Club in Kenosha as a genuinely friendly greeter – always proudly wearing his Marine Corps hat and welcoming shoppers with a warm, caring smile – retiring in 2018.

Surviving are his loving wife, Linda (nee: Brown, Cianfrani) Londo; their children, Amanda Londo, Meredith Londo, David Cianfrani and Michael (Anjie) Cianfrani; grandchildren, Justin Anderson, Brianna (Koa) Sharpe, Anthony Trimboli and Viola Cianfrani; great-granddaughter, Mia Sharpe; sister-in-law, Diane Londo; brother-in-law, Shelby (Julia) Brown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen (nee: Jensen) Londo; sister, Marjorie Bahr; and brother, Harvey Londo.