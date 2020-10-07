Roger Lee Glodowski

Roger was born in Racine to the late Delwyn and Velva (nee Peters) Glodowski. He was united in marriage with Pat (nee Nickelsen) on April 24, 1969 and spent a beautiful 51 years together. Roger was an avid trap and skeet shooter at the Windchester Gun Club. He was a long-time motorcycle rider and enjoyed spending his time golfing. He owned a small business with close friend, James Solberg, called Chief Crankcase that manufactured and sold crankcases for antique Indian motorcycles. Roger was also a lifelong aficionado of German Shorthair Pointers.