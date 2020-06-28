× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roger Joseph Hochhalter of Winchester, WI, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed away on June 25, 2020 at the age of 79 after several years of dealing with LewyBody Dementia and Parkinson’s.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Anna Hochhalter, and brother-in-law Arlen Koenigsreiter. Roger is survived by his wife Carole (nee: Koenigsreiter), sons Steven (Barbara) of Milwaukee and David (Rochelle) of Mount Pleasant, WI, three sisters Joyce Hochhalter, Carol (Larry) Cahak, and Susan Haase. Further survived by sister-in-law Sandra Koenigsreiter, dear friend Jodean Labreck, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He worked 23 years at McQuay/Perfex in Milwaukee and 16 years at PPG Ind. in Oak Creek until he retired in 2001 to his home on South Turtle Lake, in Winchester, WI.

Visitation on Wednesday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m. Service at 12:00 p.m at Bolger Funeral Home-Woodruff Chapel.

