Roger Joseph Hochhalter of Winchester, WI, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed away on June 25, 2020 at the age of 79 after several years of dealing with LewyBody Dementia and Parkinson’s.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Anna Hochhalter, and brother-in-law Arlen Koenigsreiter. Roger is survived by his wife Carole (nee: Koenigsreiter), sons Steven (Barbara) of Milwaukee and David (Rochelle) of Mount Pleasant, WI, three sisters Joyce Hochhalter, Carol (Larry) Cahak, and Susan Haase. Further survived by sister-in-law Sandra Koenigsreiter, dear friend Jodean Labreck, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He worked 23 years at McQuay/Perfex in Milwaukee and 16 years at PPG Ind. in Oak Creek until he retired in 2001 to his home on South Turtle Lake, in Winchester, WI.
Visitation on Wednesday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m. Service at 12:00 p.m at Bolger Funeral Home-Woodruff Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.