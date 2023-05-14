Jan. 24, 1959—Jan. 1, 2023

CAMDEN, TN—Roger Jorgensen passed away January 1, 2023 at the age of 63 in Camden, TN where he lived for the past 17 years. Roger served in the United States Army from 1976-1984.

Roger is survived by fiance, Carolyn Erickson her daughter, Mandy Suwalski; sisters: Bev (Joe) Mueller, Bernice (Dale) Houf, Betty (Joe) Menare; brothers: Rich (Connie), Ron (Jacque); sister-in-law, Vicki Jorgensen; aunt and uncle: Rose and Don Veselik; nieces; nephews; family and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Evelyn; sister, Barb Sanders; brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Chris Jorgensen, Roger was followed in death by brother, Raymond on January 21 2023.

A graveside service will be held at Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove, WI on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.