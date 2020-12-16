Roger J. LaBrasca

June 10, 1936—December 14, 2020

RACINE—Roger John LaBrasca, age 84, died peacefully Monday, December 14, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine. He was born in Racine June 10, 1936, son of the late John and Helen (Nee: DeMark) LaBrasca.

Roger graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1954” and was a star athlete in football, baseball, and basketball. Roger went on to earn a degree in journalism from Drake University in Des Moines, IA, where he received a scholarship to play football and was quarterback for four years. In his senior year he proudly led his team in the Sun Bowl of 1957.

On July 12, 1958 he was united in marriage to Doris M. Henke with whom he had four children. In his early career, Roger worked for the Racine Journal Times and the Racine Parks and Recreation Department before becoming a real estate agent. Roger also provided color commentary for high school football and basketball games on the local Racine cable station for several years.