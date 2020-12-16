Roger J. LaBrasca

June 10, 1936—December 14, 2020
RACINE—Roger John LaBrasca, age 84, died peacefully Monday, December 14, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine. He was born in Racine June 10, 1936, son of the late John and Helen (Nee: DeMark) LaBrasca.
Roger graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1954” and was a star athlete in football, baseball, and basketball. Roger went on to earn a degree in journalism from Drake University in Des Moines, IA, where he received a scholarship to play football and was quarterback for four years. In his senior year he proudly led his team in the Sun Bowl of 1957.
On July 12, 1958 he was united in marriage to Doris M. Henke with whom he had four children. In his early career, Roger worked for the Racine Journal Times and the Racine Parks and Recreation Department before becoming a real estate agent. Roger also provided color commentary for high school football and basketball games on the local Racine cable station for several years.
On September 27, 1986 he was united in marriage to Cheryl J. Gilbert, who died last year on June 27. In 1987, Roger and Cheryl relocated to Des Moines, IA where he worked in real estate and was actively involved in Drake University events. Roger and Cheryl moved back to Racine in 2018. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan and enjoyed traveling, including many vacations to Florida and Hilton Head, as well as trips to Italy and Ireland. In 1998 he was honored as an inductee into the St. Catherine’s Sports Hall of Fame – the first year of its inception. Roger was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. He loved his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family dearly.
Surviving are his children, Pamela Locke of Appleton, WI, Ronald (Connie) LaBrasca of Brookfield, WI, Elizabeth (James) Leahey of Kenosha, WI, Dina (Mark) Drewek of Aurora, IL, and their mother, Doris LaBrasca; 8 grandchildren, Ashley (Eric) Abrahamsen, Jason (Cyra) Hargrave, Samantha, Anthony and Bella LaBrasca, Jack and Joey Leahey, Nathan Drewek; 5 great grandchildren; his brother, John (Ellen) LaBrasca; sister-in-law, Agnes LaBrasca; stepchildren, Peggy (Earl) Cummings of Green Bay, Mary Ann (Paul) Blezien of Waconia, MN, Carol Wilson of Warren, OH, Roger (Karen) Gilbert of Lees Summit; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Peter LaBrasca and sister, Esther (Thomas) Kiernan.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday December 18, 2020, 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm. Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm followed by interment will at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to SAFE Haven of Racine have been suggested.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff at Parkview Gardens and Ridgewood Care Center.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
