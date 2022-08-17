Dec. 3, 1947—Aug. 14, 2022

RACINE—Roger E. Gilbertson, 74, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Roger was born in Black River Falls on December 3, 1947 to Glenn and Minnie (nee: VanVoorhees) Gilbertson. He married Patricia Recupero. Roger was employed at JI Case until his retirement in 1999. He was happiest spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, an adoring father and devoted grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed the outdoors fishing or hunting with his daughter and grandson. When not spending time with family he enjoyed taking trips to the casino.

Roger will be dearly missed by his wife, Patricia Gilbertson; daughters: Lori Swenson and Michelle (Mike) McKinney; grandchildren: Brandon Swenson, Billy Bosch, Ana, and Angel “AJ” Ynocencio; great-grandchildren: Ensley Bosch and Abel Yocencio and brothers and sisters: Stewart, Glenda, Barbara, and Gaylord. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Richard and Steven.

A memorial visitation for Roger will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000