Roger E. Eckert
Roger E. Eckert

April 9, 1943—Oct. 8, 2021

FRANKSVILLE—Roger E. Eckert passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at age 78.

Beloved Husband of Dorinda (Nee Heinze); loving father of Roxanne (Wade) Rasmussen, Susanne (Arden) Bergeron, Darrell Eckert, Colleen (Paul) Johnson; dear grandfather of: Audrey, Alex, Aimee, Zachary, Nikolaus, Jared, Lukas; great-grandfather of: Elsie; brother of: Rodney (Dorothea), Miriam Braun, Bruce (Judi), Carl Zimmer, Lowell (Irma); also survived by nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7900 Nicholson Rd., Caledonia. Service at 1:00 PM. Entombment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME

414-761-2750

www.heritagefuneral.com

