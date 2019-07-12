Roger D. Acord

November 27, 1936—July 5, 2019
RACINE—Roger Dean Acord, 82, passed away July 5, 2019 at his home in Caledonia surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a short memorial to follow at 11:00 AM at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, Racine. A lunch for all attendees will follow at Preservation Hall, directly across the street from the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the ACLU.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.