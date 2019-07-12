{{featured_button_text}}
Roger D. Acord

November 27, 1936—July 5, 2019

RACINE—Roger Dean Acord, 82, passed away July 5, 2019 at his home in Caledonia surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a short memorial to follow at 11:00 AM at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, Racine. A lunch for all attendees will follow at Preservation Hall, directly across the street from the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the ACLU.

