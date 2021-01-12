August 27, 1937—January 8, 2021

Roger Condrad, 83, of Waterford, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home.

Born on August 27, 1937, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was the son of John and Bessie (nee Paasch) Condrad Sr. He grew up in Burlington, where he graduated from Burlington High School in 1955. Roger was united in marriage to LaVonne Bartelson on March 27, 1971 in Burlington. Following marriage, they resided in Southeastern Wisconsin and the suburbs of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Roger followed in the family landscaping business, and was the owner of Condrad Landscaping. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Burlington. He volunteered at the Waterford Library doing landscaping for the last 5 years and had a life-long passion for gardening, planting and feeding the birds.

Roger is survived by his wife, LaVonne; children, Charlotte Jean (Robert) Hartmann and Christopher John (Laura) Condrad; grandchildren, Charles Martin Condrad, Layne Rose Jordan Condrad, Aryssa Hartmann and Brandon Hartmann; sisters, Dolores Susan Joseph and Marjorie (Charles) Zimdars; and sister and brother in-laws, Judith Condrad and Fritz Lehman. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John Condrad Jr. and Nicholas Condrad and sister, Beverly Lehman.