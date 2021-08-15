May 24, 1946 – Aug. 11, 2021

RACINE — Roger A. Skow, 75, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Roger was born in Racine on May 24, 1946, to Russell and Kathryn (nee: Zeratsky) Skow. He was a lifelong Racine resident graduating from Washington Park High in 1964. Roger served in the United States Navy during Vietnam on the Wexford County LST. He was employed for 46 years at Styberg Engineering.

Roger is survived by his wife, Karen Skow; children: Jeremy (Lisa) Skow and Kari Hohnl; grandchildren: Nathan James Hohnl, Jack Roger Hohnl, Dani Rae Skow, Eric Sczachac and Lauryn Weidholz; sister, Cathy Jaeck; and sister-in-law, Denise Barrett. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, cousins and friends. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law: Raymond and Evelyn Barrett; brothers in law: Jonathon and Mathew Barrett; and cousin Sandra Zeratsky.

A memorial service for Roger will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until the service. Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project, other Veteran’s support groups or the charity of your choice.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory