Roger A. Kaiser

December 3, 1934 – April 8, 2021
STURTEVANT – Roger Allen Kaiser, age 86, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Racine, December 3, 1934, son of the late William and Evelyn (nee: Christensen) Kaiser.
On November 17, 1955, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Joyce K. Demant, and together they shared 65 beautiful years together. Roger was employed at Racine Hydraulics as a commercial artist for 38 years, retiring from the Robert Bosch Fluid Power Corp. He was an excellent photographer, and in his earlier years he enjoyed bowling, golfing, and taking care of the family pets. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. His greatest joy was his grandchildren. Roger was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his loving wife, Joyce; beloved daughters: Kim (Cory) Steffenson, Susan (Willie) Maryland; grandchildren: Lucas Steffenson, Danielle Tussler, Erin Tussler (Tyriece), Willie Maryland, Nicole Maryland (Joe), Alexander Maryland (Melissa); eight great grandchildren; sister, Evelyn “Joan” Drinkwine; brothers-in-law, Rev. George (Elna) Demant, Roy Demant; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William (Shirley) Kaiser; sister-in-law, Loretta Demant; and brother-in-law, John Demant.
Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Friday, April 16, 2021, 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM with Reverend Marcy Wieties officiating. Entombment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorials to Emaus Lutheran Church have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
