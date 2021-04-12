Roger A. Kaiser

On November 17, 1955, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Joyce K. Demant, and together they shared 65 beautiful years together. Roger was employed at Racine Hydraulics as a commercial artist for 38 years, retiring from the Robert Bosch Fluid Power Corp. He was an excellent photographer, and in his earlier years he enjoyed bowling, golfing, and taking care of the family pets. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. His greatest joy was his grandchildren. Roger was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.