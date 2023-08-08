Mar. 6, 1954 – Aug. 3, 2023

Roger A. Highman, age 69, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 3, 2023. He was born in Racine, March 6, 1954, son of the late Henry and Margaret Highman.

Roger served 21 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, followed by a second career serving as Maintenance Technician at the Siena Center. In his retirement, he was most content working in his garage and watching his favorite westerns. Always the jokester, Roger was a constant source of entertainment for his family. His unforgettable presence will be dearly missed.

Roger is survived by his bride of 51 years, Dottie; children: Jodi (Scott) Hunt, Jon (Molly) Highman and Julie Towery; grandchildren and greatest joy, Madi, Morgan, Payten, Mikaela, Maddex, Mason, Emily, Alex, and Violet; further survived by siblings: Lorraine Zinke, Mary (Dan) Peltier, Sarah (Butch) Matsen, Stephen Highman, Phyllis Gandee, and David Highman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Caden Highman, and siblings: Jerry, Tom, and Janice Highman.

Relatives and friends may meet the family at the funeral home, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 12-2:00 p.m. Private interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

