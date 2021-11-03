RACINE—Roger A. Hamers, 80, of Racine, passed away at his residence on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. There will be a visitation that Saturday, in the funeral home, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.