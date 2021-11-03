 Skip to main content
Roger A. Hamers
RACINE—Roger A. Hamers, 80, of Racine, passed away at his residence on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. There will be a visitation that Saturday, in the funeral home, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

