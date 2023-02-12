Aug. 17, 1952—Feb. 7, 2023

HALES CORNERS—Rogelio Gonzalez, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Rogelio was born in Oaxaca, Mexico to Eloy and Maria (DeJesus Garcia) Gonzalez on August 17, 1952. He married Julie Warnemuende. Rogelio was employed with Racine Steel Castings until his retirement. He liked being outdoors and had a green thumb. Rogelio loved his red pick-up truck, eating and boxing. Most importantly he was a proud grandfather and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Julie Gonzalez, children Rogelio (Anne Marie) Gonzalez, Jaime (Kelly) Gonzalez, Juan (Sara) Gonzalez and Melissa (Chris Garrity) Gonzalez, 13 grandchildren and sisters Josephina and Chavela. Rogelio is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Heladio, Javier, Manuel and George.

A visitation for Rogelio will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32.

Thank you to Compassus Hospice with a special thank you to Carrie RN, Heather RN, Barb RN and special thank you to Felicia GOD s Angels!

