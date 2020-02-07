November 1, 1946 — February 1, 2020

Rodney (Rod) Ralph Fraid, 73, passed away due to complications from a fall on February 1, 2020, in Denver, Colorado.

Rod was born November 1, 1946, in Kenosha, which Rod affectionately referred to as “God’s country.” Rod was the youngest child of Florence (Revall) and Clifford Fraid. Rod loved to reminisce about his days in high school performing in theater productions and wearing his shako while performing in the Mary Bradford High School Marching Band. In college, Rod was a business major but never lost his love for theater.

In 1971, Rod married Christine Krumm and was delighted that this union produced his favorite, and only daughter, Stacy Fraid. Rod enjoyed a successful and busy career as a salesman for Sales Force. His theater hobby continued in acting, directing, and stage building. During his life, Rod was actively involved with Mukwonago Players, Waukesha Civic Theater, and American Inside Theater. Rod met Colette Nelson while working on a production of “Don’t Drink the Water” at Waukesha Civic Theater. The two fell in love and were married on March 31,1990 at the same theater where they first met. Family circumstances led them to move to Denver, Colorado, where Rod spent the rest of his years promoting Wisconsin to Denverites.