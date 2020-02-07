November 1, 1946 — February 1, 2020
Rodney (Rod) Ralph Fraid, 73, passed away due to complications from a fall on February 1, 2020, in Denver, Colorado.
Rod was born November 1, 1946, in Kenosha, which Rod affectionately referred to as “God’s country.” Rod was the youngest child of Florence (Revall) and Clifford Fraid. Rod loved to reminisce about his days in high school performing in theater productions and wearing his shako while performing in the Mary Bradford High School Marching Band. In college, Rod was a business major but never lost his love for theater.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1971, Rod married Christine Krumm and was delighted that this union produced his favorite, and only daughter, Stacy Fraid. Rod enjoyed a successful and busy career as a salesman for Sales Force. His theater hobby continued in acting, directing, and stage building. During his life, Rod was actively involved with Mukwonago Players, Waukesha Civic Theater, and American Inside Theater. Rod met Colette Nelson while working on a production of “Don’t Drink the Water” at Waukesha Civic Theater. The two fell in love and were married on March 31,1990 at the same theater where they first met. Family circumstances led them to move to Denver, Colorado, where Rod spent the rest of his years promoting Wisconsin to Denverites.
Rod worked for the City of Denver for several years before retiring to spend more time with his family and their many pets. Although Rod bravely dealt with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, he kept his warm heart and his sense of humor. Rod enjoyed socializing at the Senior Center and creating beautiful works of art at home. Rod will be remembered as a loving father, devoted husband, and great conversationalist to friends and strangers.
Rod is survived by his daughter Stacy Fraid, wife Colette Fraid, sister-in-law, Julie Fraid, nephew Dean (Helen) Struthers, and many other Wisconsin family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jean Struthers and Judy Ekornaas, and brother Raymond Fraid.
A celebration of life will be held in Wisconsin, time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Rod’s name to the Alzheimer’s’ Association of America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.