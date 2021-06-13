Rodney Lee 'Yogi' Christensen

RAYMOND - Age 64, of Raymond unexpectedly passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, while at the home he shared with his love, Ruth. He was born February 21, 1957, to Richard and Rose (nee: Jorgensen) Christensen in Racine. On August 4, 2018, he and Ruth Meehan celebrated their love in a commitment ceremony shared with many family and friends. Yogi was retired from Racine Stamping where he worked as a machine operator.

He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding his Harleys, especially his '57 panhead he built from a basket case of parts and once complete being awarded many trophies. He also loved fast cars and burnouts. His hobbies included watching football, especially DA Packers, gambling and raising German Shepard dogs. His greatest accomplishments were restoring his barn on his farm and his man cave "GarageMaHall." Yogi continued his love of projects working side by side with Ruth on many landscaping and home upgrades. He loved Sweet Baby Ruth and joked that he loved his dog Deutz, and his cat Shanika almost as much. His numerous friends loved his entertaining text messages since he got rid of his flip phone. All who knew him experienced his great love, laughter and sense of humor. He couldn't be without his cell phone and Direct TV.