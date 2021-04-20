November 5, 1957—April 18, 2021

RACINE—Rodney L. “Rod” Morgenson, 63, passed away at his residence on April 18, 2021 after a three year battle with cancer.

He was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on November 5, 1957, to Kenneth and Phyllis (nee: Hornyak) Morgenson. Rod was a graduate of Horlick High School. He was united in marriage to Margaret Van Duyn on January 16, 2003.

Rod was employed at InSinkErator for 33 years, retiring in 2018. He enjoyed hunting, the watching the Packers and Brewers play, going on fishing trips to Canada and especially enjoyed relaxing at their property up north. Rod was a long-time member of Wisconsin Sportsman’s Association in Union Grove.

Surviving is his wife, Margaret; children: Tyler and Casey Morgenson; mother, Phyllis Morgenson; sisters: Gail (Norm) Anderson, Roxanne Hart; brother, Ken (Mary) Morgenson Jr. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Morgenson on February 9, 2004.

Funeral services will be held at the Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.