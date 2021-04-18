Rodney D. Theilman 'Rocko'

Nov. 26, 1971—April 9, 2021
RACINE—Rodney D. “Rocko” Theilman, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Friday April 9, 2021 while on vacation in Miami, FL. Rodney was born in Rhinelander, WI on November 26, 1971, son of Rodney L. and Jan (nee: Flannery) Theilman.
Rocko graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1989”. Rocko has shared the last twenty-five years with Jessica Warner and raised two sons, Tyler and Lucas. He was last employed with Amazon D.S.P. An avid pool player, Rocko was well known in different pool leagues in the Racine/Kenosha area. A Wisconsin sports fan, Rocko loved watching the Brewers, Packers, Bucks and Badger games with his boys. In his spare time, he also enjoyed golfing and was a huge fan of the Dave Matthews Band. Above all, Rocko will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.
Rocko will be dearly missed by his sweetheart, Jessica Warner; sons: Tyler and Lucas; father, Rodney L. Theilman; siblings: Jace Theilman, Adam Theilman, Jesse (Teresa) Theilman, and Megan Theilman; mother-in-law, Barbara Clingman; sisters-in-law: Sarah (Nate) Thomas, Whitney (John) Sickler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Rocko was preceded in death by his mother, Jan Theilman.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 24, 2021, 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for an education fund for Rocko’s sons have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
