Mar. 30, 1951—Nov. 4, 2022

RACINE—Rodney A. Panyk, age 71, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born in Racine, March 30, 1951, son of the late Arthur and Agnes (Nee:Jensen) Panyk.

Rodney graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1969”. On January 10, 1976, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Greene who passed away October 11, 2015. Rodney was a tool and die maker employed by Twin Disc for 39 years, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed gardening, attending Brewer games, working in his wood shop, yardwork, and anything that involved his children’s activities including coaching girls’ softball at Park High School. Rodney was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, especially picking them up from school, and stopping for special treats. He loved attending all school and sporting events for his grandchildren.

Surviving are his children: Melissa Panyk of Racine, Kevin (Tonya) Panyk of Kenosha, Emily (Michael) Panyk of Racine; three grandchildren: Logan, Madison, Aaron; siblings: Jean (David) Sharkozy, Peter (Raelene) Panyk; in-laws: Norman (Judy) Greene of TX, Thomas Greene of Lake Hills, TX; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur and sister-in-law, Joann.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Monday, November 14, 2022, from 5-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10-11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

The family requests that you wear your favorite sports attire to honor Rodney’s love of sports. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the Staff at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie, the Froedtert Wauwatosa Neurosurgery Team and Transplant ICU nurses.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: