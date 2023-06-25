Rodnette J. Sorenson

Dec. 20, 1936 - June 23, 2023

RACINE - Rodnette Jean Sorenson (nee: Keim), 86, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born on December 20, 1936 to Blanche Kuhn in Michigan.

Rodnette was united in marriage to the late George J. Sorenson Sr, who preceded her in death on February 8, 2009.

She was a dedicated mother and an animal lover of horses, cats and dogs. Rodnette enjoyed volunteering at her church. She loved family get togethers and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

She is survived by daughter, Chantel (John) Lunda; sons: George J. (Belcy) Sorenson Jr., Mark (Danielle) Sorenson, Frank (Janice) Sorenson; sister, Betty K. Shneider; grandchildren: Jacque, Dominique, Henry Jr., Brian, Paula, Toni, Tiana, Johnny, Ricky, Randy, Collette, Trevor, Jay, Erika, Ashley and April. She is further survived by numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Rodnette was preceded in death by her husband, George; mother, Blanche; daughter, Ardetta Sherman; sisters: Marilyn Austin, Faye Carriker, Janet DeGroot; and grandson, Joseph G. Sorenson.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 12:00 noon. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404