Nov. 21, 1934—Sept. 24, 2022

Rochelle A. Heise, 87, of Kansasville, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Friesland, Wisconsin on November 21, 1934, she was the daughter of Merle and Maysel (nee Stone) Froehlich. On June 15, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was united in marriage to Robert Heise. Following marriage, they lived in Racine from 1965 until 1995 and Wisconsin Rapids from 1995 until 2021. Robert preceded her in death on January 19, 2000.

Rochelle worked as a meat packer at Piggly Wiggly for over 20 years and was a member of the Racine Jaycees. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing games, Yahtzee, puzzles and visiting the casino. She also loved to exercise, knit and crochet, but above all loved to spend time with her family.

Rochelle is survived by her children: Scott (Julie) Heise, Steven (Megan) Heise, Michele (David) Sorenson and Michael (Jill) Heise; grandchildren: Kurt Heise, Greg Heise, Mae Heise, Caden Heise, Jessica (Thomas V) Maguire and Amanda (Max) Soeth; great-grandchild, Lincoln Soeth; and siblings: Randy (Mary) Froehlich, Joyce Shea and Jody Jacobs. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Aurora Burlington Memorial Hospital and Oak Park Place for their care and compassion during this time.

Per Rochelle’s wishes, no services will be held.

