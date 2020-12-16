 Skip to main content
Robran, Robert 'Bob' L.
Robran, Robert 'Bob' L.

Robran, Robert L. "Bob"

August 20, 1949—December 7, 2020

Robran, Robert L. “Bob,” age 71, of the Town of Waterford, passed away due to a tragic accident on December 7, 2020.

Bob was born in South Milwaukee on August 20, 1949, the son of the late Ralph Edward and Viola Irene (nee. Chistiansen) Robran. In West Allis on February 7, 1970 he married Cheryl Lynn Gordon, the couple celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2020. They lived in South Milwaukee until 1976, moving to the family farm in Waterford where Bob was a vegetable farmer all his life. The vegetable wagon was a favorite spot for Bob and Cheryl. All summer long people would come out from Southeastern Wisconsin and Illinois to buy veggies from Robran’s and visit with Cheryl and Bob. Family and farming were his life. Bob also enjoyed ice-fishing. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Cheryl, daughters, Carey (Thomas) Jochims-Rausch, Jenny (Brian) Klemko, son-in-law, Greg Momoi; grandchildren, Emily (John) Kominiak, Jacob, Caleb, Abigail, Alyssa, Madylin, and Violet; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Ellie, and Evan. He is further survived by Leona Robran, other relatives and friends.

Preceeded in death by his parents, daughter Wendy Momoi, son-in-law Nick Rausch, and two sisters: Joanne and Marilyn.

A Memorial Gathering with family and friends will take place on Friday December 18, 2020 from 1-3:00 PM at the Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall, 345 Hickory Hollow Drive, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185 with services beginning at 3:00 PM. A light luncheon will be served following the memorial service.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to the family, checks payable to Cheryl Robran, to be distributed as per Bob’s wishes.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

