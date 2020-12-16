Robran, Robert 'Bob' L.

Bob was born in South Milwaukee on August 20, 1949, the son of the late Ralph Edward and Viola Irene (nee. Chistiansen) Robran. In West Allis on February 7, 1970 he married Cheryl Lynn Gordon, the couple celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2020. They lived in South Milwaukee until 1976, moving to the family farm in Waterford where Bob was a vegetable farmer all his life. The vegetable wagon was a favorite spot for Bob and Cheryl. All summer long people would come out from Southeastern Wisconsin and Illinois to buy veggies from Robran’s and visit with Cheryl and Bob. Family and farming were his life. Bob also enjoyed ice-fishing. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.