Robran, Robert 'Bob' L.

August 20, 1949—December 7, 2020
Robran, Robert L. “Bob,” age 71, of the Town of Waterford, passed away due to a tragic accident on December 7, 2020.
Bob was born in South Milwaukee on August 20, 1949, the son of the late Ralph Edward and Viola Irene (nee. Chistiansen) Robran. In West Allis on February 7, 1970 he married Cheryl Lynn Gordon, the couple celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2020. They lived in South Milwaukee until 1976, moving to the family farm in Waterford where Bob was a vegetable farmer all his life. The vegetable wagon was a favorite spot for Bob and Cheryl. All summer long people would come out from Southeastern Wisconsin and Illinois to buy veggies from Robran’s and visit with Cheryl and Bob. Family and farming were his life. Bob also enjoyed ice-fishing. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Cheryl, daughters, Carey (Thomas) Jochims-Rausch, Jenny (Brian) Klemko, son-in-law, Greg Momoi; grandchildren, Emily (John) Kominiak, Jacob, Caleb, Abigail, Alyssa, Madylin, and Violet; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Ellie, and Evan. He is further survived by Leona Robran, other relatives and friends.
Preceeded in death by his parents, daughter Wendy Momoi, son-in-law Nick Rausch, and two sisters: Joanne and Marilyn.
A Memorial Gathering with family and friends will take place on Friday December 18, 2020 from 1-3:00 PM at the Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall, 345 Hickory Hollow Drive, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185 with services beginning at 3:00 PM. A light luncheon will be served following the memorial service.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to the family, checks payable to Cheryl Robran, to be distributed as per Bob’s wishes.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.