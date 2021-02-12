Robin Free (Morgan)

December 18, 1955—February 7, 2021

On February 7th, Robin Free (formerly Wilson, Busboom, & Morgan) passed away at the age of 65 and was reunited with her son, Eric.

Robin was born and raised in Illinois and graduated from Rantoul High School. Shortly after graduating she married Mike Morgan, moved away, and started a family (sons Chris, Jason, and Eric). After 20 years living in Union Grove and Kenosha, Wisconsin, she would later re-marry and move to Arkansas with her husband, Loye Free. She lived there for 13 years before retiring and moving back to Illinois to be closer to her family.

Robin enjoyed gardening, bowling, her pets (she had many!), watching football, and taking pictures. OMG, she loved taking pictures! But above all else, her passion and purpose were her family. She loved being around her family and friends, but she especially loved and adored her grandkids more than anything else. Whether it be attending an activity, sporting event, or chatting through text or phone, she always found ways to be around her grandkids.

She was everything good in a person; loving, compassionate, caring, funny, smart, and her smile and positive attitude were infectious. You couldn’t help but feel better when you were around her.