September 23, 1930—October 10, 2020
Roberto “Bob” Hernandez Sr., 90, of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away October 10, 2020. He was born on September 23, 1930 in Del Rio, TX.
Bob was survived by his children, Roberto Hernandez Jr. of Racine, WI, Linda (Anthony) Doncsecz of Grayslake, IL, Lisa (Patrick) Lidberg of Union Mills, NC, Leila Rawley of Rockford, IL; his grandchildren, Matthew (Sheila) Hernandez of Racine, WI, Melissa Hernandez of Racine, WI, Alexandra Lidberg of Rutherfordton, NC, Louis Rawley of Kenosha, WI, and Elizabeth Rawley of Rockford, IL. and 3 great-grandchildren.
He is further survived by his siblings, Ernestina Sanchez of Houston, TX, Emma Martinez of Crystal City, TX, and Esperanza (Humberto) Aldape of Dinuba, CA.
A private service will be held Saturday, October 17. A public service will be held in Crystal City, TX at a future date
