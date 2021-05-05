August 14, 1936—April 28, 2021
Roberta P. Marshall, age 84. Peacefully passed away on April 28, 2021.
Visitation Services and Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue.
Visitation Service will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral Service Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Instate from 9:00-11:00 AM. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403.
