Roberta 'Berty' R. Leonard (nee: Wampole)

Roberta R. “Berty” Leonard, age 83, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Roberta was born October 11, 1936 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Nee: Farrell) Wampole and had been a longtime resident of Racine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 11:30 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street with Rev. Antony Thomas officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Matthew 25, Paralyzed Veterans of America, or Racine Habitat for Humanity have been suggested.