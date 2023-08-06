Roberta Ann Kilmer

Feb. 5, 1948 – Aug. 1, 2023

RACINE - Roberta "Bobbi" (nee: Bohn) Kilmer, age 75, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A lifetime resident, Bobbi was born in Racine on February 5, 1948 to the late Norbert and Vivian (nee: Sands) Bohn. She was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School. A few of her interests included sewing, crafts, playing cards with Kathy, Cheryl and all her "card friends"; hanging out with lifelong friends, Janet, Elena and Sharon; had a special place in her heart for animals, especially dogs. Above all, Bobbi loved being a grandma and great-grandma and treasured being together with her entire family.

Surviving are her children: Jaime (Todd) Allen and Jason (Courtney) Kilmer; grandchildren: Ashley (Cameron) Emmerling, Colin Allen; Emmerie, Cooper and Vivian Kilmer; great-grandchildren: Jameson and Connor Emmerling; sister, Mardell Danowski; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Bohn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Bobbi was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Bohn; sister, Marjorie Gerber; and brother-in-law, Ed Danowski.

Services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Ascension All Saints 5th floor nursing staff for the compassionate care and support given in Bobbi's time of need. May God bless all of you!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000