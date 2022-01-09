Roberta A. Flex

June 4, 1932 - Jan. 2, 2022
RACINE - Robert Alma Flex, age 89, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Kenosha, WI, June 4, 1932, daughter of the late Cecil and Maybelie (nee:Jackman) Henry.
Roberta graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School "Class of 1950". On August 5, 1950, she was united in marriage to Verino "Peter" Flex. Roberta was employed by the City of Racine as a bus driver for 30 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of the Teamsters, the Vittoria Colonna, and enjoyed reading, crocheting, and traveling with her family. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband, Peter; daughter-in-law, Carol Seater; granddaughter, Natalie (David) Faust; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Flex; grandson, Alexander Flex; and her siblings.
Private services will be held.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to