Roberta A. Flex

Roberta graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School "Class of 1950". On August 5, 1950, she was united in marriage to Verino "Peter" Flex. Roberta was employed by the City of Racine as a bus driver for 30 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of the Teamsters, the Vittoria Colonna, and enjoyed reading, crocheting, and traveling with her family. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.