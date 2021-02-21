Robert Walter Goelz

Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol, and 7 children: David (Janet) Long, Daniel (KimMarie) Long, Eric (Colleen) Goelz, Sheryl Lundgren, Connie (Tod) Hauf, Karen (John) Milazzo, and Martin (Sara) Goelz. In addition, he has 19 grandchildren, and was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by 2 sisters, Dorothy Hopman and Alice Danell, as well many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Linda Goelz, grandparents Adam and Sophie Goelz and Fred and Laura Schlueter, sisters Ethel Zess, Nancy Layman, Paula Harju, Laura Johnson, and Margaret Price. His cousins, David Schlueter and Karl Schlueter, who were like brothers to him, also preceded him in death.