2/15/1938—2/16/2021
MUSKEGO — Robert Walter Goelz joined his Savior in his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the age of 83.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol, and 7 children: David (Janet) Long, Daniel (KimMarie) Long, Eric (Colleen) Goelz, Sheryl Lundgren, Connie (Tod) Hauf, Karen (John) Milazzo, and Martin (Sara) Goelz. In addition, he has 19 grandchildren, and was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by 2 sisters, Dorothy Hopman and Alice Danell, as well many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Linda Goelz, grandparents Adam and Sophie Goelz and Fred and Laura Schlueter, sisters Ethel Zess, Nancy Layman, Paula Harju, Laura Johnson, and Margaret Price. His cousins, David Schlueter and Karl Schlueter, who were like brothers to him, also preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 22 from 3-6pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME, 9200 S. 27th St, Oak Creek, WI, followed by a devotional service. Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 23 beginning with visitation at 10am, service at 11am at ST. PAUL’S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6881 S. 51st St, Franklin, WI. His mortal remains will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers, please send any gifts or donations to Wisconsin Lutheran High School in Milwaukee, WI.
Bob was born in Cudahy, WI, and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School and Church. He graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1956. Bob then served in the Air National Guard for 8 years. After his marriage to Carol in 1970, he was a longtime member at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Franklin, WI. Bob was a tool and die maker who founded his own company, Rocore Industries. He also enjoyed farming, spending time with his family, and volunteering to help others with any projects or jobs.
