Robert W. Muzenski

June 11, 1935 - January 9, 2019

MT. PLEASANT - Robert W. Muzenski, 83, passed away at Froedtert Medical Center-Milwaukee, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

He was born in Racine, on June 11, 1935, the son of the late John and Gladys (nee: Kupczak) Muzenski.

On September 6, 1966, in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to the former Ann J. Wojciak. Mr. Muzenski owned and operated Drs. Park Pharmacy and later had been employed by Aurora Medical Center. He was a member of S. Lucy Catholic Church.

Surviving ae his beloved wife of 52 years, Ann; their children, Paul (Julia) Muzenski, of Racine County, Lisa Pescheck, of Greendale, WI, Steven (Marty) Muzenski, of Kenosha, and Peter Muzenski, of Racine; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; brother, William (Jane) Muzenski, of Sarasota, FL; sister, Patricia (Martin) Holbus, of Sacramento, CA. His nieces, nephews, other relatives, customers, and friends also survive him. In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his brother, John (Beverly) Muzenski and sister, Rita (Chester) Piotrak.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., on Tuesday, January 15th, at 12 o'clock noon, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Private internment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested to the Southern Center, to be used for activities for the residents.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

