August 26, 1929—December 9, 2018
RACINE—Robert William Jensen, age 89, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018, at his residence.
He was born in Racine, August 26, 1929, son of the late Christ and Beatrice (Nee:Higgle) Jensen.
Robert graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1947” and served in the National Guard. On December 6, 1952, at Atonement Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Prochnow. Robert was employed by AT&T as a service technician for 38 years retiring in 1985. He was a longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church now Living Faith Lutheran Church where he volunteered as an usher and Sunday School teacher. Robert enjoyed gardening, yardwork and dancing. More than anything it was time spent with his family that he treasured the most. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his loving wife of 66 years, Beverly; sons, David (Sheryl) Jensen, Paul Jensen (Alexandra Schuller), Kirt Jensen (Jennifer Filippone); grandchildren, Matthew (Michele) Jensen, Jon (Tiffany) Jensen, Ben Jensen (fiancée Sam Wulff), Ashley Jensen (Brett Christopher), Jai Jensen, Samantha Jensen, Dylan Jensen; 3 great grandchildren, Lucas, Thorvald and Bailey; brother, Eugene (Shirley) Jensen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Joan Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 14, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Avenue, with Rev. Michael Mueller officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the church. Memorials to Living Faith Lutheran Church have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
