August 27, 1924—May 9,2020

RACINE—Robert W. Harrisson passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on May 9,2020 at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter Judith and her children Connie and Andrew, and daughter Sandra (Fred) and her children Ariel and Ryan, as well as five great grandchildren, his much beloved niece, Pam Walls and nephew Greg, and dear friend and helper Bonnie Muniz. He was pre-deceased by his mother Olive, father James and brother Clarke.

His life began in Binghamton, N.Y. on August 27, 1924. He had his first job at the age of 9 selling magazines, and went on to jobs at Sterling Drug, Shaeffer Pen, S.C. Johnson, Western Publishing, finally starting his own business with his wife, Books ‘R’ Fun, which led to his founding what was, at the time, a groundbreaking company called Pack ‘N’ Ship. After leaving Pack ‘N’ Ship, he found inactivity difficult so worked at H & R Block for nearly a decade.

He loved hosting dinner and bridge parties with his wife; grilling for the family and making his secret recipe barbecue sauce.

His grandchildren were the lights of his life and they could count on him to be there for them whenever he was needed.