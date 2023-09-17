March 6, 1924—Sept. 12, 2023

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Robert W. Hansen Racine, WI, on September 12, 2023, at the age of 99. He left this earthly world peacefully in the comfort of his home alongside family.

He was born in Green Bay WI on March 6, 1924, son of the late William and Irene (Nee:Davey) Hansen.

During World War II he proudly served in the United States Army from April 1943, to December 1945, stationed in Italy and North Africa.

On June 19, 1948, he married the love of his life and wife of 75 years, Joyce (Wilke) Hansen in Sheboygan, WI. The love they shared was strong and beautiful and will live on by their wedding song “To Each His Own.” Together they had two children: David (Cheryl) Hansen of Menomonee Falls, and Steven (Jill) Hansen of Racine. Robert was a loving and devoted grandfather to his four grandchildren: Megan (Scott) Stieglitz, Kara (David) Reese, Andrew (Samantha) Hansen, and Maggie Hansen; two great-grandchildren: Addison Stieglitz and Kylie Stieglitz.

Robert retired from the United States Postal Service in December of 1986 after 28 years of service. He was a faithful member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church for over 70 years and a member of American Legion Post 310, Moose Lodge 437, and National Active and Retired Federal Employees. He had the privilege of taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on September 19, 2010.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Judith Hansen.

Robert spent his retired life traveling, playing cards with friends, visiting casinos, reading, and cheering on the Packers and Brewers. He will forever be remembered for his quick-witted humor and love for sports, sweets, and most importantly, his family.

The Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11:00a.m. at Holy Communion Church 2000 W. 6th St. Racine, WI. Friends may meet with the family at the church from 10:00a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials to Holy Communion Church have been suggested.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404